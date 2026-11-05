‘You Trampled On Nigeria’s Constition’ – Presidency Mocks ADC As Court Sacks Atiku, Mark-led Leadership

The Presidency has mocked the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, after a Federal High Court judgement nullified his candidacy and sacked the David Mark-led party leadership.

Naija News reports that the court on Thursday invalidated all decisions taken by its National Working Committee, including the primary election that produced Atiku as its presidential candidate.

The judgement has sparked reactions from politicians across the country, with opposition figures warning against any attempt to undermine democracy.

Reacting to the court verdict, Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, in a post via his 𝕏 handle accused the Mark-led leadership of desecrating the party’s constitution and guidelines, stressing that they trampled on Nigeria’s constitution.

Bwala also justified the court’s verdict, adding that the David Mark-led faction took over the party like a thief in the night.

He wrote, “A political party that wants to govern Nigeria must be a party of due process, equity and justice.

“You descended on ADC like a thief in the night, took over its leadership undemocratically and hoped that all is well.

“You desecrated the party’s constitution and guidelines, you trampled on Nigeria’s constitution and “poopooed” on INEC’s Act and guidelines; and by so doing you lifted a middle finger on Nigerians and think that you would gaslight everyone.

“I am sure by now your cash-out lobbyists will be dancing, waiting for a payout.”