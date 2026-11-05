Showunmi Dances As Court Voids Atiku’s Presidential Ticket (Video)

Former Atiku Abubakar campaign spokesman, Segun Showunmi, has been captured in a viral video dancing in jubilation over the Federal High Court’s judgment nullifying the former Vice-President’s presidential ticket on the African Democratic Congress (ADC) platform.

Naija News reports that the clip, widely shared on social media, shows Showunmi clapping, laughing, and dancing moments after the judgment was announced.

Showunmi, a fierce critic of Atiku’s defection to the ADC, said the outcome vindicated his earlier warnings.

“I forewarned. I told them this would happen. They did not listen,” he said.

He recalled being dismissed as bitter and envious when he raised the alarm over the legal status of the coalition that took over the party.

“When I was shouting, they said I was bitter. When I warned, they said I was jealous. Now the court has spoken,” he added.

Showunmi had argued in the past that Atiku should have remained in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and worked to rebuild it, rather than joining a coalition he dismissed as a gathering of aggrieved politicians with no structure.

He had also predicted that the coalition’s takeover of the ADC, led by former Senate President David Mark, would collapse in court.

In the judgment delivered on Thursday, Justice Peter Lifu held that the Mark-led caretaker committee was illegal, and nullified the primary that produced Atiku as the party’s candidate.

The court also removed all the party’s national officers, including National Secretary Rauf Aregbesola, and voided the list of candidates submitted to INEC for the 2027 elections.

Nafiu Bala Gombe, a former Deputy National Chairman (North-East) of the party, instituted the suit, challenging the leadership change that followed the resignation of former National Chairman Ralph Nwosu.

Watch the video below: