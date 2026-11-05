Keyamo ‘Rejoices’ As Court Sacks Mark-Led ADC Leadership, Voids Atiku’s Ticket

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo (SAN), has hailed the Federal High Court judgment that removed the David Mark-led caretaker committee of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and nullified its decisions, including the nomination of Atiku Abubakar as presidential candidate.

Naija News reports that Keyamo said in his reaction, “Justice may be slow, but it is always sure!”

Justice Peter Lifu, in Thursday’s judgment, declared the caretaker committee illegal and voided every action taken under its authority.

The suit, FHC/ABJ/CS/1819/2025, was filed by Nafiu Bala Gombe, a former National Deputy Chairman (North-East) of the party, who claimed he was entitled to lead the ADC after its National Chairman, Ralph Nwosu, resigned.

He also sought to stop Mark and former Osun Governor, Rauf Aregbesola, from parading themselves as National Chairman and National Secretary, contending that their emergence violated the party’s constitution and the Electoral Act.

The ADC, INEC, Mark, Aregbesola and Nwosu were the defendants. The court granted all the reliefs sought.

Keyamo said the coalition that took over the ADC acted without the authority of the party’s organs.

“You cannot invade a political party owned and built by Nigerians and hijack it with the connivance of a so-called National Chairman without a prior meeting and approval of a mini National Convention or the National Executive Committee,” he stated.

He also accused the Mark-led group of trying to shift blame for its predicament to the All Progressives Congress. The minister insisted that the court ruled on the merits of the case.

“Sorry, but the law is decided on facts and evidence, rather than sentiments and outrage by a group of people,” he said.

He also rejected suggestions that the ruling posed a danger to democracy, describing the Mark-led leadership as an “illegal band of marauders” and saying the ADC belonged to its original members.

The ruling came just a day after Atiku flagged off his campaign in Sokoto ahead of the January 16, 2027, presidential poll.

INEC had already listed him as the ADC presidential candidate, with former Rivers State Governor, Rotimi Amaechi, as his running mate.

The ADC has vowed to appeal the judgment. The party’s National Welfare Secretary, Nkemakolam Ukandu, who was joined as an interested party, said the party would head to the Court of Appeal.