 Skip to content
Politics

2027: We Will Ask Them How Many Riggers They Killed On Election Day – Keyamo Mocks Opposition

Published
By Justina Otio
Follow Naija News on Google
0 Comments
Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo
Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo

Key Takeaways

  • Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo sarcastically urged everyone to embrace the phrase “rig and die” while mocking the opposition in a Thursday post on X.
  • Ovie Omo-Agege had earlier threatened that anyone who attempted to rig the 2027 election would be killed instantly.
  • Keyamo said opposition politicians alleging rigging after losing would have to show how many alleged riggers they killed on election day.

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, (SAN) has stated that the new buzz phrase ‘rig and die’ should be embraced by everyone.

Naija News reports that Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege had earlier warned that anybody who attempted to rig the polls would face deadly consequences.

He said: “It’s rig and die. I want to make this statement clear: Anybody who attempts to rig this 2027 election, we will k!ll the person there instantly. If you don’t value your life, come and rig the election.”

Speaking in a post on his 𝕏 account on Thursday, Keyamo stated that the opposition would have to show the number of people they killed during the election to substantiate the claim of electoral rigging.

He wrote, “On a sarcastic note, the new buzz phrase ‘rig and die’ should excite all of us and we should all embrace it. The simple reason is that when those who are now trumpeting it lose woefully in a free and fair context, it will be impossible for them to hide their humiliation at the polls under the guise of ‘rigging’ as they have always done. This is because we will ask them how many ‘riggers’ they killed on the election day, because the number of those killed by them should be directly proportional to the amount of ‘rigging’ that took place!

“In other words, they need to show how many people they killed to prove the election was rigged!! Chai.”

Follow Naija News on Google

Author:

Justina Otio
Justina Otio

Justina is a passionate storyteller and avid reader. Beyond the newsroom, she's a strategic content marketer and lifelong learner who loves diving into topics far outside her field. Contact: justina@naijanews.com

More articles by this author

More From Naija News

Join the conversation

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.