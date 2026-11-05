2027: We Will Ask Them How Many Riggers They Killed On Election Day – Keyamo Mocks Opposition

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, (SAN) has stated that the new buzz phrase ‘rig and die’ should be embraced by everyone.

Naija News reports that Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege had earlier warned that anybody who attempted to rig the polls would face deadly consequences.

He said: “It’s rig and die. I want to make this statement clear: Anybody who attempts to rig this 2027 election, we will k!ll the person there instantly. If you don’t value your life, come and rig the election.”

Speaking in a post on his 𝕏 account on Thursday, Keyamo stated that the opposition would have to show the number of people they killed during the election to substantiate the claim of electoral rigging.

He wrote, “On a sarcastic note, the new buzz phrase ‘rig and die’ should excite all of us and we should all embrace it. The simple reason is that when those who are now trumpeting it lose woefully in a free and fair context, it will be impossible for them to hide their humiliation at the polls under the guise of ‘rigging’ as they have always done. This is because we will ask them how many ‘riggers’ they killed on the election day, because the number of those killed by them should be directly proportional to the amount of ‘rigging’ that took place!

“In other words, they need to show how many people they killed to prove the election was rigged!! Chai.”