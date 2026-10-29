‘This Dumbness Is Beyond Measure’ – Keyamo Blasts Peter Obi

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has slammed the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, over remark that Nigeria would be wealthier if its leaders left public funds in banks and let them earn interest.

Naija News reports that Peter Obi spoke during an interview with a radio station in Nasarawa State on Wednesday.

According to him, the country could have accumulated substantial wealth if public office holders consistently protected government funds and let them earn interest in financial institutions instead of mismanaging them.

Peter Obi disclosed that funds in his administration were kept in three different banks.

He condemned what he described as a culture of dishonesty and the tendency to discredit people who act with integrity in Nigeria.

Responding to Peter Obi, Keyamo in a post via his 𝕏 handle said the dumbnessof the former Governor of Anambra State is beyond measure.

According to Keyamo, such comment has led to the sudden reduction in Peter Obi’s approval ratings.

He wrote, “This dumbness is beyond measure. I really don’t know whether to laugh or to cry. No wonder his approval ratings have plummeted so badly.

Nigeria did not just dodge a bullet; it ducked a massive howitzer!