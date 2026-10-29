‘There Are Redlines That Should Never Be Crossed’ – Gov. Peter Mbah Denies Stopping Peter Obi’s Town Hall Meeting

Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, has dismissed allegations that he ordered the denial of a private facility to the Obi-Kwankwaso movement for its town hall meeting in the state.

Naija News reports that Mbah’s remark responds to a video circulating on social media about the alleged incident.

The Enugu East senatorial candidate of the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC), Princess Ada Ogbu, raised the alarm over alleged attempts to prevent the town hall meeting, which is expected to feature the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

In a video circulating online, Ogbu said, “They are trying to stop Peter Obi’s town hall meeting in Enugu State for political reasons. It can never happen. We paid N3.5 million for the hall and an additional N500,000 for the outside space, but now they are trying to prevent us.”

However, Mbah, in a post on his Facebook page, described the allegation as false, insisting he did not issue any such directive.

Mbah maintained that he had no involvement in the reported development and accused the opposition of adopting a desperate pattern to attract public attention.

He acknowledged that democracy guarantees freedom of expression but maintained that such freedom does not give anyone the right to defame others.

He said “My attention has just been drawn to a video circulating on some social media platforms, alleging that I gave an order denying a political party use of a private facility for their town hall event. This is preposterous and utter falsehood, because I did not.

“Democracy also offers avenues to seek redress. So, let it be known that there are redlines that should never be crossed.”