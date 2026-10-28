NDC Spokesperson Resigns From Party

The Publicity Secretary of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in Nasarawa State, Joseph Danjuma has resigned from the party.

He also declared support for the governorship ambition of former Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu.

Naija News reports that Danjuma announced his resignation in a letter dated Tuesday, October 27, 2026, addressed to the state chairman of the NDC.

He explained that his decision followed his inability to carry out his responsibilities effectively as the party’s spokesperson in the state.

He also announced his decision to join the campaign of Adamu, who is seeking to become the next governor of Nasarawa State under the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Danjuma explained that his decision to support the former police chief was based on his assessment of Adamu’s leadership qualities.

He wrote in the letter: “I wish to humbly resign my membership and position as the Publicity Secretary of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Nasarawa State Chapter, with immediate effect.

“My decision follows the lack of opportunity to perform my role as the spokesperson of the party in the state.

“With this development, I hereby fully join the campaign train of Ex-IGP Adamu. Thank you for your time and attention to this matter.”