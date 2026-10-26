Profile Of Peter Obi’s Campaign DG, Ibrahim Abdulkarim

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced the constitution of a National Campaign Council (NCC) for the party ahead of the 2027 elections.

Naija News reports that the list, unveiled on Sunday, listed Ibrahim Hussain Abdulkarim as the Director-General for the campaign council.

Abdulkarim, popularly known as Mallam Ziter, is an information and communications technology (ICT) strategist, entrepreneur and political organiser whose career spans technology development, electoral mobilisation, business innovation and community development.

He was born on October 14, 1976, in Sokoto, and had his early education at Model Primary School, Dorowa Road, Sokoto, before proceeding to Sheikh Abubakar Gumi Memorial School and Government Science Secondary School, Gusau, Zamfara.

The campaign DG later obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Geography from Bayero University, Kano.

He is the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of EasyGIS Nigeria Limited, which has its headquarters in Kaduna State and operations in several states.

Abdulkarim has been involved in projects covering public administration, revenue generation, security, agricultural input distribution, membership management, and project monitoring.

Among the projects listed in his professional profile are the Katsina Motor Vehicle Administration Software, implemented between 2018 and 2022; the ADMON System Integration Project, which mapped more than 1,500 dealers and over 100,000 vehicles across 28 states; and an online project reporting system.

His portfolio also includes a crime reporting and monitoring system for the Nigeria Police, the Zamfara State Online Scientific Fertiliser and Seeds Distribution System, and EDU-GIS, a project for the Ministry of Education.

On the political front, Abdulkarim has held several organisational and advisory roles. His profile identifies him as a coordinating consultant to the Buhari Support Organisation, where he was involved in the conceptualisation of a donation card initiative in 2015. The profile also credits him with helping to coordinate donor registration, political groups and campaign structures.

He subsequently served as Director-General of BigTent Nigeria and Director-General of the Obi-Datti Independent Presidential Campaign Council. He was also listed as secretary of the Obi-Datti Post-Election Advisory Council, convener of the #We2gedaNG Movement and an adviser to Naija We Can.

His professional experience combines technology entrepreneurship with political engagement, particularly in the deployment of digital platforms for membership registration, grassroots mobilisation, campaign coordination and election monitoring.

Abdulkarim is expected to bring his experience spanning ICT entrepreneurship, political campaign management, digital mobilisation and community development to bear in leading the campaign activities of the Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso presidential ticket of the NDC for the 2027 elections.