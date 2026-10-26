‘I Will Not Slap Wike’s Son, Or Kick Seyi Out’ – Fayose Insists Tinubu Must Go Despite Son’s Visit

The younger brother of former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, Isaac, has fired back at critics over his recent hangout with Seyi, the son of President Bola Tinubu, and Joaquin, the son of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike.

Naija News reports that Fayose faced heavy criticism after photos and videos of him with Wike’s son surfaced online, with many Nigerians accusing him of betraying the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Reacting in a video on his Facebook page, Fayose said political differences should not destroy his personal relationships.

While reaffirming his support for Peter Obi, Fayose insisted that hanging out with Seyi Tinubu and Wike’s family did not mean he had joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Fayose maintained that he still wants Tinubu out of power in 2027, adding that he is a Yoruba man and respects the President and his son, but that does not change his political stance.

He said, “I see many of you saying Mr Isaac is in APC but just playing games with the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC. I don’t play games.

“Tinubu must go. Wike is a land grabber. That doesn’t mean that Wike’s son will come and greet me and I will slap him. Or President Bola Tinubu’s son, Seyi, will come and greet me and I will kick him.

“I campaigned for Obi. Do you know how much I spent on the last election? I still support Peter Obi. I still want Tinubu out of power.”