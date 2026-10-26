 Skip to content
Politics

‘I Will Not Slap Wike’s Son, Or Kick Seyi Out’ – Fayose Insists Tinubu Must Go Despite Son’s Visit

Published
By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Follow Naija News on Google
0 Comments
Isaac Fayose
Isaac Fayose

Key Takeaways

  • Isaac Fayose reaffirmed his support for Peter Obi and said he still wants President Bola Tinubu out of power in 2027.
  • Fayose faced criticism after photos and videos showed him with Nyesom Wike’s son, Joaquin, with critics accusing him of betraying the Nigeria Democratic Congress.
  • Responding on Facebook, Fayose said political differences should not destroy personal relationships and denied that meeting Seyi Tinubu and Wike’s family meant joining the APC.

The younger brother of former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, Isaac, has fired back at critics over his recent hangout with Seyi, the son of President Bola Tinubu, and Joaquin, the son of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike.

Naija News reports that Fayose faced heavy criticism after photos and videos of him with Wike’s son surfaced online, with many Nigerians accusing him of betraying the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Reacting in a video on his Facebook page, Fayose said political differences should not destroy his personal relationships.

While reaffirming his support for Peter Obi, Fayose insisted that hanging out with Seyi Tinubu and Wike’s family did not mean he had joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Fayose maintained that he still wants Tinubu out of power in 2027, adding that he is a Yoruba man and respects the President and his son, but that does not change his political stance.

He said, “I see many of you saying Mr Isaac is in APC but just playing games with the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC. I don’t play games.

“Tinubu must go. Wike is a land grabber. That doesn’t mean that Wike’s son will come and greet me and I will slap him. Or President Bola Tinubu’s son, Seyi, will come and greet me and I will kick him.

“I campaigned for Obi. Do you know how much I spent on the last election? I still support Peter Obi. I still want Tinubu out of power.”

Follow Naija News on Google

Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Okporu is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with years of experience in the industry. She is a graduate of Linguistics and Communication Studies. Likes surfing the Internet and making new friends.
Contact: rachel@naijanews.com

More articles by this author

More From Naija News

Join the conversation

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.