‘They Don’t Oppose Tinubu’ – Sowore Fires At Peter Obi, NDC

The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, has described his counterpart in the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi as an unprincipled politician who changes political platforms ahead of elections.

Naija News reports that he accused the NDC of taking advantage of politicians, claiming that the party made ₦9 billion from the sale of nomination forms

Sowore alleged that Obi’s political moves were not aimed at setting Nigerians free, but at helping the ruling establishment deflect public anger and avoid accountability ahead of the 2027 general election.

Speaking via a post on 𝕏, Sowore said, “The same opportunists and packaged political frauds who made ₦9 billion from selling nomination forms while running a political party from their living rooms.

“This is the problem with unprincipled politicians like Peter Obi, who rent political parties every election season, not to liberate Nigerians, but to…. divert public anger and evade the revolutionary consequences of their actions.

The AAC candidate further alleged that Obi and his allies were not genuinely opposed to Tinubu’s administration but were instead seeking to manage opposition to the president without mounting a strong challenge to his government.

“They don’t oppose Tinubu; they simply don’t want anyone to oppose him strongly enough to bring his disastrous reign to an end. Their politics is about managing opposition, not confronting the system,” he said.

Sowore also referred to a remark attributed to Datti Baba-Ahmed, Obi’s former running mate in the 2023 presidential election, describing Tinubu as their “favourite uncle”.

He also accused Obi supporters and other political figures of trying to distract Nigerians from what he described as the country’s underlying social and political problems.

He named Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke and Abia State Governor Alex Otti among those he alleged had helped promote narratives that distract from these issues.

“But we cannot be fooled,” Sowore said, insisting that the politicians he criticised were delaying what he described as the liberation of Nigerians.