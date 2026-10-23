‘Nobody Is Afraid Of Peter Obi’ – Umahi

Minister of Works, David Umahi, has said no one fears the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Naija News reports that Umahi made the remark on Friday during an interview on Arise Television.

The Minister said Peter Obi’s influence was just artificial intelligence politics and posed no threat to President Bola Tinubu.

He said, “Nobody is afraid of Peter Obi, he is no threat to Tinubu.”

Speaking on Peter Obi’s political ambition, Umahi said the former Governor of Anambra State failed to consult South East leaders before his presidential bid, arguing the region has other qualified political figures.

Umahi also dismissed claims that Obi should automatically be seen as the strongest presidential candidate from the South East because of his performance in the last election, stressing that the South East has other qualified politicians who can also contest the presidency.

He said becoming president requires negotiation and working with other regions, not relying on support from one region alone.

In other news, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, recently took a fresh swipe at Peter Obi and his supporters.

Speaking at a political stakeholders forum in Abuja, Wike told Obi’s supporters to vote for the former Governor of Anambra State as the president of social media.

He also urged those in attendance to avoid voting for fake people in the forthcoming elections.

“You can vote for Peter Obi as president of social media.

“Why do you like people who are fake? People who are not real?

“We prefer a president that will tell us this is white and it is white,” he said