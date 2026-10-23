Peter Obi Has Made Obidients Everybody’s Enemy – Sowunmi

A member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, Segun Sowunmi has accused Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate Peter Obi of creating hostility between his supporters and prominent Nigerians.

Naija News reports that Sowunmi made the allegation during an interview on Vanguard’s Politics Hub.

He claimed that some of Obi’s supporters had developed a habit of attacking public figures who expressed opinions different from theirs.

He also accused them of insulting respected Nigerians, including Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka and former presidential aide Doyin Okupe.

Sowunmi expressed concern over the conduct of some members of the movement, arguing that their approach to political disagreements had turned them against several influential figures in the country.

Sowunmi also warned against what he described as the growing influence of Obi’s political agenda, insisting that Nigerians should not allow political differences to create further division in the country.

He said: “The problem with the Igbo agenda Peter Obi is running is that he has made his Obidients to become enemy of everybody. Their hand is on everybody’s name. They will abuse Wole Soyinka, they will abuse Okupe. We are not going to relinquish our country to their madness. Baba Fasoranti has just gone now.

“Those are the leaders that used to carry this weight for us. You want me to lie on the ground and have some people overrun us? You want me to sit down here as a bona fide Yoruba man, to say that okay, because we are reasonable, we will not control the directive principle of our areas? Power must be negotiated, and the Yorubas are good at doing that.”