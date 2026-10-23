‘Sowore Has Been Making So Much Noise, He Could Have Requested Tinubu’s Bedroom’ – Lere Olayinka

Media Aide to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, Lere Olayinka, has criticised African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, for requesting to use the Presidential Villa for his campaign inauguration.

Naija News recalls that the AAC, on October 21, wrote to Tinubu requesting approval to inaugurate its Presidential Campaign Council at the Presidential Villa on November 11, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The party also wants the Presidency to provide food, drinks and other logistical support for participants at the event scheduled for November 11, 2026.

Sowore also defended the request, saying Aso Rock belongs to all Nigerians and since the All Progressives Congress (APC) uses it for political events, other parties should be allowed to use it too.

Reacting to the letter the AAC wrote to Tinubu, Olayinka, during an interview on TVC, said Sowore has been seeking attention, stressing that the request was meant only to generate publicity.

Olayinka said Sowore could have also asked for President Tinubu’s bedroom.

According to him, Sowore and other opposition figures like Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi lack the structure to defeat Tinubu, stressing that 19 presidential candidates do not make the 2027 race competitive.

He said, “One of the candidates who have been making so much noise is Omoyele Sowore. In 2023, in 774 Local Government Areas, he had 14,600 votes. Even though I contested the House of Representative in three local governments, I had over 11,000 votes.

“He even wrote that he wants to use the Aso Rock Villa; he should have written that he wants to use the President’s bedroom.”