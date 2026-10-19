‘DSS DG Is A Coward, He Has Been Running Away From His Responsibilities’ – Sowore

African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, has labelled the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Adeola Ajayi, a coward for running away from his responsibilities.

Naija News reports that Sowore spoke while addressing journalists at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday, shortly after the court proceedings in his ongoing cybercrime trial.

The activist accused Ajayi of failing to appear in court, claiming that the DSS boss sent a representative in his place.

Sowore also said the DSS had identified All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Joe Igbokwe, as a witness in the alleged cybercrime case

Taking a swipe at Igbokwe, the political activist said the APC chieftain lost his mind and every sense of decency long ago.

He said, “The DSS DG was supposed to come, but he is a coward; he has been running away from his responsibilities. He started this fight, we didn’t run away but he is running away.

“He brought a representative and the representative has mostly fallen apart. The DSS helped to identify President Tinubu’s supporters and he mentioned the name of the most notorious supporter, Joe Igbokwe.

“Joe Igbokwe lost his mind a long time ago and he has lost every sense of decency. He used to be decent but there is nothing that happens that APC does to your brain that doesn’t reduce you to dust.”

Sowore is facing trial over social media posts in which he described President Bola Tinubu as a “criminal”.