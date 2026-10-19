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Video: Sowore, Lawyer Clash In Court Over ‘Tout’ Remark

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By Justina Otio
Omoyele Sowore
Omoyele Sowore

Key Takeaways

  • Omoyele Sowore and a lawyer identified only as Yakubu clashed at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday.
  • Naija News reported that Yakubu allegedly called Sowore a “tout” before proceedings in Sowore’s ongoing cybercrime trial over posts calling President Bola Tinubu a “criminal”.
  • Some of Sowore’s supporters allegedly threatened to teach Yakubu a “lesson” after the hearing, according to Naija News.

Another confrontation occurred between African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore and a lawyer at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday.

Naija News understands that the lawyer allegedly called Sowore a “tout”, provoking an angry reaction from him and his supporters.

The incident occurred before proceedings began in Sowore’s ongoing cybercrime trial over social media posts in which he described President Bola Tinubu as a “criminal”.

The lawyer, identified only as Yakubu, reportedly made the derogatory remark, triggering a heated exchange with Sowore’s supporters.

The confrontation quickly escalated into a shouting match, with some supporters allegedly threatening to teach the lawyer a “lesson” after the day’s hearing.

The incident unfolded ahead of proceedings presided over by Justice Mohammed Umar.

Monday’s confrontation follows a similar incident on March 24, 2026, when Sowore engaged in a heated argument with Senior Advocate of Nigeria Musibau Adetunbi at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Adetunbi had challenged the activist for granting an interview to journalists inside a courtroom, insisting that the venue was not meant for press briefings.

Sowore rejected the objection, accusing the senior lawyer of attempting to intimidate him.

The confrontation subsequently drew criticism from the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), which backed Adetunbi and called for respect for courtroom decorum.

Author:

Justina Otio
Justina Otio

Justina is a passionate storyteller and avid reader. Beyond the newsroom, she's a strategic content marketer and lifelong learner who loves diving into topics far outside her field. Contact: justina@naijanews.com

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