Video: Sowore, Lawyer Clash In Court Over ‘Tout’ Remark

Another confrontation occurred between African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore and a lawyer at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday.

Naija News understands that the lawyer allegedly called Sowore a “tout”, provoking an angry reaction from him and his supporters.

The incident occurred before proceedings began in Sowore’s ongoing cybercrime trial over social media posts in which he described President Bola Tinubu as a “criminal”.

The lawyer, identified only as Yakubu, reportedly made the derogatory remark, triggering a heated exchange with Sowore’s supporters.

The confrontation quickly escalated into a shouting match, with some supporters allegedly threatening to teach the lawyer a “lesson” after the day’s hearing.

The incident unfolded ahead of proceedings presided over by Justice Mohammed Umar.

Monday’s confrontation follows a similar incident on March 24, 2026, when Sowore engaged in a heated argument with Senior Advocate of Nigeria Musibau Adetunbi at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Adetunbi had challenged the activist for granting an interview to journalists inside a courtroom, insisting that the venue was not meant for press briefings.

Sowore rejected the objection, accusing the senior lawyer of attempting to intimidate him.

The confrontation subsequently drew criticism from the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), which backed Adetunbi and called for respect for courtroom decorum.