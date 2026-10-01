We Cannot Celebrate Independence, Our People Are In Poverty – Sowore

‎Presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, has called for an end to corruption, oppression and injustice in Nigeria, saying the country has yet to fulfil the promises of independence for millions of its citizens.

‎Sowore said Nigerians deserved a country where citizens could enjoy freedom, dignity, equal rights and access to basic services, rather than continue to struggle with poverty, hunger, unemployment and insecurity.

‎The human rights activist made the remarks in a post on 𝕏 Thursday, October 1, 2026, as Nigeria marked its 66th Independence Anniversary.

Naija News reports that Nigeria gained independence from British colonial rule on October 1, 1960.

‎According to him, the country cannot claim to have achieved true independence when many citizens are still unable to enjoy the basic benefits of freedom.

‎The AAC presidential candidate said that although Nigeria had been independent for 66 years, the promises of freedom, prosperity, justice and equality remained unfulfilled for millions of people.

‎He said, “Today, Nigeria marks 66 years since the Union Jack was lowered and our green-white-green flag was raised. But for millions of Nigerians, the fundamental promise of independence, freedom, dignity, prosperity, justice, and equality, remains unfulfilled.”

‎Sowore argued that the country’s Independence Day celebration should not overshadow the difficulties facing ordinary Nigerians.

‎He added, “We cannot celebrate independence while our people are trapped in poverty, hunger, unemployment, insecurity, darkness, and hopelessness.”

‎Sowore also criticised the state of education, healthcare and electricity in the country, saying many Nigerians were still struggling to access essential services.

‎He expressed concern that some children were being denied quality education, while workers struggled to earn enough to provide for their families.

‎The activist also raised concerns about the condition of hospitals and the poor electricity supply, accusing public officials entrusted with national resources of misusing the funds.

‎He said, “We cannot call ourselves truly independent when our children are denied quality education, workers earn wages that cannot sustain their families, hospitals are collapsing, the paltry electricity that exists remains a luxury, and those entrusted with public resources loot with impunity.”

‎The former presidential candidate maintained that Nigerians were not responsible for the country’s challenges, describing them as hardworking, creative and resilient.

‎He blamed successive governments for failing to make proper use of the country’s human and natural resources.

‎According to him, ordinary citizens have continued to make sacrifices despite the difficulties they face.

‎Sowore said, “Nigeria’s problem is not its people. Nigerians are hardworking, creative, resilient, and extraordinarily resourceful.”

‎He added, “The tragedy is that successive ruling establishments have squandered our enormous human and natural wealth while demanding endless sacrifices from those who have the least.”

‎The activist said Nigerians deserved more than ceremonial celebrations and promises from political leaders.

‎He called for a country where workers could earn living wages, young people could build meaningful lives, and citizens could access quality education, healthcare and reliable electricity.

‎He also stressed the need for farmers to work without fear and for citizens to exercise their rights without facing arrest, abuse or imprisonment simply for criticising those in power.

‎Sowore said, “They deserve a country where workers earn a living wage; where education and healthcare are accessible; where electricity works; where young people can build meaningful lives; where farmers can work without fear; and where no Nigerian is arrested, brutalized, or imprisoned simply for challenging those in power.”

‎Sowore further called on Nigerians to look beyond the country’s independence from British colonial rule and work towards what he described as genuine freedom from internal challenges.

‎He said the responsibility of his generation was not limited to celebrating the independence achieved in 1960 but also included addressing the problems that continued to affect the country.

‎In his words, “The task before our generation is not merely to celebrate the independence handed to us in 1960. Our historic duty is to redo it.”

‎He called for an end to corruption, oppression, poverty, injustice, ethnic manipulation, religious intolerance and divisive politics.

‎Sowore argued that the country needed a system that served the interests of all Nigerians rather than a privileged few.

‎He said the goal should be to build a nation where every citizen could enjoy freedom, dignity, equal opportunities and the benefits of good governance.