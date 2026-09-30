Germany Issues Visa Advisory To Nigerians

The German Mission in Nigeria has warned visa applicants against paying agents or sending their documents by email in an attempt to secure appointments.

The mission said applicants should use the official visa application process and rely only on information provided through German government channels.

The warning was issued on Wednesday through the mission’s 𝕏 handle amid confusion over how Nigerians should begin their visa applications, Naija News reports.

The mission advised applicants to first determine the correct visa category based on the purpose and length of their intended stay.

A Schengen visa is generally required for short stays of up to 90 days within a 180-day period, including tourism and family visits.

Applicants planning to stay in Germany for more than 90 days may require a national visa for purposes such as employment, study, vocational training and some family reunification cases.

The mission also advised applicants to confirm which German diplomatic mission is responsible for processing their applications before proceeding.

Applicants are expected to use the official online appointment system for the relevant visa category and follow the instructions provided.

For some long-stay visa categories, the application process can be started through Germany’s Consular Services Portal.

However, the mission stressed that submitting an online application does not remove the need for an in-person appointment where applicants are required to provide biometric information, original documents and undergo other checks.

Applicants are also expected to prepare all required documents and submit them through the approved process.

The German Missions warned Nigerians against paying agents or third parties simply to secure visa appointments.

“You do not need to pay an agent just to book a visa appointment. The official appointment booking is free,” the missions said.

Applicants were also advised to ensure that their appointments are booked under the correct visa category.

The mission said choosing the wrong category could lead to delays or require applicants to book another appointment.

At the appointment, applicants may be required to submit their documents, provide biometric data and answer questions about their applications.

The mission urged Nigerians to rely on official German government information when preparing their visa applications.

It also warned applicants to be careful with individuals or organizations offering visa appointments in exchange for payment.

For eligible national visa categories, applicants can use the official Consular Services Portal to submit an initial application and receive instructions on the next stage of the process.

The mission said that following the official procedure would help applicants avoid unnecessary payments, wrong applications, and delays in the processing of their visa requests.