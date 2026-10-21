‘Sowore Is Skit Maker, Rejected Ballot Papers Are More Popular Than His Party’ – APC Chieftain, Basiru

All Progressives Congress (APC) National Secretary, Ajibola Basiru, has described the African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, as a skit maker.

Naija News reports that Basiru made the remark while reacting to Sowore’s request to launch his campaign in the presidential villa.

AAC has asked President Bola Tinubu to allow it to use the Presidential Villa in Abuja for the inauguration of its Presidential Campaign Council ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The party also wants the Presidency to provide food, drinks and other logistical support for participants at the event scheduled for November 11, 2026.

The requests were contained in a letter dated October 21, 2026, and signed by the party’s National Secretary, Oshiokhai Ikpeminioghena.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday, Basiru said Nigerians will begin to take Sowore seriously when he secures a seat in the House of Assembly as a politician.

He said, “Sowore is a skit maker. Let him struggle to even get a seat in the House of Assembly as a politician, and then people will begin to take him seriously.”

Taking a swipe at Sowore’s party, Basiru stated, “Even rejected ballot papers had more votes than his party in the 2023 election. This shows that rejected ballot papers are more popular than his political party. So he is just making skit”.

When the host insisted that Sowore is a strong contender, Basiru added, “Which strong contender? He also knows that he cannot contend anything, if I see him, I will tell him, Sowore you are just a comedian.”