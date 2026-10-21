Ganduje’s Ally, Mansur Ahmed Dumps APC

A former Kano State Commissioner for Works, Housing and Transport, Mansur Ahmed, has resigned from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News reports that Ahmed, a close ally of former Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, announced his resignation in a letter submitted to the APC chairman of Yakasai Ward in Kano Municipal Local Government Area.

His exit comes barely a week after former Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Aminu Dabo, also resigned from the ruling party.

In his resignation letter, Ahmed said he took the decision after reviewing the state of affairs in the APC alongside his political associates.

He explained that concerns over the party’s situation and the need to contribute more to the development of Kano State and Nigeria influenced his decision to seek another political platform.

According to him, he wants to join a platform that places priority on protecting lives and property and improving the welfare of citizens.

The former commissioner thanked APC leaders, stakeholders and members, particularly those in Kano Municipal, for giving him the opportunity to serve and contribute to the party’s growth.

Naija News understands that Ahmed served as Commissioner for Works, Housing and Transport under the administration of former Kano State Governor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, between 1999 and 2003.

He studied at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and the University of Bradford in England.

The engineer also contested for the Kano State governorship ticket and served as deputy coordinator of the Jonathan/Sambo Presidential Campaign Council in Kano State.

In other news earlier, Ganduje described the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as a “defunct” political party.

Naija News reports that Ganduje made the remark on Wednesday in Abuja while speaking at the annual conference of the Forum of Former Deputy Governors of Nigeria.

The former Kano State governor took the jibe at the PDP while acknowledging Delta State’s former governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, the party’s vice-presidential candidate in the 2023 election.

“My big brother, the former governor of Delta State and a former vice-presidential candidate of the defunct party, PDP,” Ganduje said.

Speaking on nation-building, the former APC chairman urged Nigerians to love and believe in their country, lamenting that the nation’s diversity was gradually becoming a burden.

“On the issue of nation-building, we have to believe in our nation. Do we actually believe in our nation, Nigeria? Do we actually believe that our diversity is an asset and not a liability? The way we are moving our diversity is becoming a liability,” he said.

Ganduje claimed that the British colonial authorities brought the various peoples of the country together mainly to serve their own economic interests.

According to him, the colonialists met existing systems of governance in the territory, but chose to merge the different groups so that they could produce raw materials to feed industries in Britain.