We’ll Politically Retire Atiku And His Lying Brother Peter In January – Presidency Vows

The Presidency has vowed that African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar and Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, will be politically retired in January.

Naija News reports that President Bola Tinubu’s Special Assistant on Social Media, Olusegun Dada, made the declaration in a social media post on Sunday.

He expressed confidence that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) would defeat the two opposition figures politically when Nigerians go to the polls in January.

He wrote on 𝕏: “We will retire Atiku and his lying brother Peter politically in January once and for all.”

The statement comes a day after Tinubu launched his re-election campaign in Kaduna on October 24, 2026

He will face opposition figures, including Atiku and Obi.

Tinubu will run with Vice President Kashim Shettima as his running mate, while former Rivers State Governor, Rotimi Amaechi is Atiku’s running mate. Obi has former Kano State Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso as his running mate.

Other candidates in the race include Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), who is running alongside Musa Lawal Daura, and Sandy Onor of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), whose running mate is Umaru Babangida.

Former Cross River State Governor Donald Duke is also contesting under the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), with Kabiru Rabiu as his running mate.