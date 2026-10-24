Your Idea That North Is Angry And Wants Power Back Is An Insult – Laolu Akande Knocks Atiku

Former presidential aide, Laolu Akande, has slammed the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, for allegedly demanding that power return to the North.

He described the former vice president’s position as an insult to Nigerians and dismissed claims that the North is angry and wants power back.

Naija News reports that Akande, a former Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity in the Office of the Vice President, shared his reservations during an interview on Symfoni TV on Friday.

Speaking on the readiness and viability of presidential candidates ahead of the coming election, Akande argued that the country must maintain the principle of rotational presidency to promote a sense of belonging among its various regions.

“Atiku is just basically saying that, okay, the North is angry; we want power back. And that idea, with due respect to our brothers in the North, is an insult. It’s an insult. This country, we must maintain rotational presidency for purposes of building a sense of belonging,” he said.

Speaking on the ADC’s choice of presidential candidate, he said, “If they were serious, they should have picked Amaechi, or they should have prevented Obi from leaving, and then Atiku would have been a star.”