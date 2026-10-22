Subsidy Removal: ‘There Is Money In The Hands Of Tinubu, Governors But Nigerians Are Not Benefiting’ – Laolu Akande

The former Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to ex-Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Laolu Akande, said Nigerians are not benefiting from the increased revenue from the fuel subsidy removal.

Naija News reports that Akande disclosed this on Thursday during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily.

According to the former presidential aide, President Bola Tinubu and Governors are benefiting from the subsidy removal, but Nigerians are not feeling its impact.

Akande also wondered why there is no punishment and consequences for those involved in the fuel subsidy scam.

He insisted that those involved in the fuel subsidy scam should face justice.

He said, “The decision of fuel subsidy, that was the decision that was taken at the Federal level, the president came and said that subsidy is gone.

“So many people said this subsidy has become a financial burden to the federal government, the people at the grassroot are being impacted by that decision from the federal government.

“I have not seen the kind of real exchanges of the impact of these subsidy. Now there is no more subsidy, there is money in the hands of the president and governors but guess what, the people are not benefitting from the increased revenue.

“The scam of the subsidy that has happened over the years which we all agreed is a scam, nobody has been called to pay for it, there is still impunity, no consequences, the poor and common Nigerians are still the ones holding the end of the stick.

“And these are the issues we need to press in, where is the benefit of the increase in revenue? People are complaining, where is the justice of the people who scammed Nigerians for years? Why is it that either the ADC, NDC, APC nobody is talking about justice? Why aren’t we punishing those people who perpetrated the scam?”