Bauchi Mosque Removes Imam For Campaigning For Tinubu’s Re-Election

A mosque committee in Bauchi State has removed Imam Dahiru Abubakar from his position over repeated attempts to promote President Bola Tinubu’s re-election and discuss politics within the mosque.

Naija News learnt that Abubakar, who served at a mosque in Madina Quarters of Bauchi metropolis, was reportedly making comments in support of Tinubu after obligatory prayers, urging worshippers to support the president for another term in 2027.

He was removed after reportedly repeating the act following the early morning prayer, known as Subhi, on Sunday.

A source, according to Daily Trust, said the imam had been telling worshippers that Tinubu was not responsible for the country’s insecurity and deserved another term in office.

The source added that the mosque committee had set up a panel to look into the matter before deciding to remove him.

Speaking on the development, Abubakar confirmed that his sermons had included appeals to worshippers to stop blaming Tinubu for insecurity and the economic hardship facing the country.

He argued that the challenges were part of what he described as an “end times phenomenon” and could only be overcome through prayers and divine intervention.

“I have been preaching to the people to stop castigating President Tinubu for the insecurity and economic challenges. They prepared to vote for him and give him another mandate in 2027 to continue his mandate,” he said.

The former imam explained that his message was centred on the fear of God and the need for people to pray for the country rather than blame political leaders for every problem.

He also cited insecurity in other African countries, including Sudan, Chad and Mali, asking whether Tinubu was responsible for the crises in those nations.

However, the chairman of the mosque committee, Imam Abubakar Jibrin, said the decision to remove Abubakar went beyond his support for Tinubu.

Jibrin accused him of gathering people in front of the mosque to discuss politics and sometimes entering the mosque specifically for political discussions.

He said the committee had repeatedly warned Abubakar against turning the place of worship into a political platform, but he allegedly ignored the warnings.

According to Jibrin, the committee believes that mosques should be used for the worship of Allah, while political activities should take place at party offices and other appropriate venues.

He said the committee was not opposed to any presidential candidate but would not allow the mosque to be used for political campaigns.

The committee chairman also disclosed that Abubakar had pushed for the mosque to be renamed from Masjid Abdullahi Bin Zubbair to Masjid Imam Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Jibrin said the proposal was rejected because the mosque belonged to the community and its name could not be changed to honour a political figure.

“All the committee members said ‘no’ because the mosque belongs to the community,” he said, adding that the committee had resolved to retain the name Masjid Abdullahi Bin Zubbair.

Jibrin further stated that the committee had decided not to reinstate Abubakar as imam.

“He should go and build his personal mosque, or politicians should go buy a mosque for him; that is not our business,” he said.

The committee chairman stressed that its members were not against Tinubu or any other candidate, adding that their prayer was for God to choose a leader who would bring blessings to Nigeria.