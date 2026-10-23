Tinubu Will Get 25% Votes In All States, Only Northern Miracle Can Stop Him – Adeyanju

Human rights lawyer and activist Deji Adeyanju has predicted that President Bola Tinubu will defeat former Vice President Atiku Abubakar in the 2027 presidential election, arguing that the president can secure at least 25 per cent of the votes in every state.

Adeyanju said Tinubu could achieve the result even in states such as Adamawa, Atiku’s home state, as well as Anambra, Kano and Oyo.

The activist made the prediction in a post on 𝕏 on Friday, insisting that no other presidential candidate could match Tinubu’s expected nationwide spread of votes, Naija News reports.

He wrote, “I see Tinubu defeating Atiku in January because of many reasons but let me highlight only one today. Tinubu will get 25% votes in every state in Nigeria including Adamawa, Anambra, Kano and Oyo. No other candidate can pull such numbers. Read this carefully again.

“It’s only northern Nigeria we should be expecting miracle from. And they have the capacity to do so.”

Tinubu is expected to face Atiku, the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Peter Obi of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), and other contenders in the 2027 election.

Meanwhile, Segun Sowunmi has questioned the credibility of African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Rotimi Amaechi, to speak for Nigerians grappling with poverty, given their long years in public office.

Naija News reports that Sowunmi made the remarks during an interview on Vanguard’s Politics Hub, while discussing President Bola Tinubu’s chances in the 2027 election and the opposition’s argument that the contest will be between the ruling party and Nigerians.

Sowunmi questioned Atiku’s ability to understand the experiences of poor Nigerians, pointing to his time as vice president under former President Olusegun Obasanjo from 1999 to 2007.

He also accused Atiku of being disconnected from ordinary Nigerians’ struggles, describing him as an “Emir complex”, which Sowunmi said meant he was a powerful figure accustomed to being treated with deference by those around him.

He added that Atiku was not qualified to present himself as a champion of the poor.

He said, “Up till today, Atiku was vice president 1999 to 2007, that’s when he stopped his vice presidency

“Up till today, have you seen vice president that goes around the way Atiku is going around with convoy, in terms of his panache, Atiku is suffering from what you call an Emir complex.

“You know what an Emir complex is? That big man that everybody will just come and say, ‘Dan labayi; ranka dede;’ or an oba complex.

“So he has no capacity to know or empathise with the poor. He is not a patron deity of the poor.”

Sowunmi also said Amaechi spent much of his political career in government before recently positioning himself as a voice against poverty.