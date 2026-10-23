‘Fiercest Critics Of Tinubu Are Yoruba People’ – Dele Momodu

The Deputy Director-General, Media and Communications of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Presidential Campaign, Dele Momodu, has claimed President Bola Tinubu’s fiercest critics are Yoruba people.

Naija News reports that Momodu made this remark while reacting to a viral video of a woman from the Southwest kicking against President Tinubu’s re-election.

In the video shared on his Instagram page, the woman was heard lamenting the current economic condition, insisting that Tinubu will not be re-elected for a second term.

In response, Dele Momodu said that for Tinubu to continue enjoying the unalloyed loyalty and support of the Yoruba people, he must keep doing what is right.

Momodu stated that despite the criticism of Tinubu by the Yoruba people, the President’s fanatical cronies are too comfortable to feel the pulse of the nation.

He wrote, “Pls, give something to Yoruba people, they can’t tolerate any nonsense… To enjoy their unalloyed loyalty and support, you must continue to do that which is right… The fiercest critics of Tinubu are Yoruba people… Unfortunately, Tinubu’s fanatical cronies are too comfortable to feel the pulse of the nation.”

In other news, Dele Momodu has claimed that Tinubu once joined hands with the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar because he knows he (Atiku) is the best candidate.

Momodu stated this during an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday.

Momodu argued that Atiku had been the most deliberate and focused candidate since he first sought the presidency in 1993.

Comparing the credentials of the three major presidential candidates, Momodu said Tinubu’s strongest credential was his tenure as governor of Lagos State, while Atiku’s was his experience as vice president and Peter Obi’s as governor of Anambra State.

He argued that Tinubu had underestimated the differences between governing Lagos and leading Nigeria.