‘President’s Job Is Not To Be High Jumper’ – Dele Momodu Reacts To Makinde’s Challenge To Presidential Candidates

Deputy Director General (DG) Media & Communications, African Democratic Congress (ADC) Presidential Campaign Council, Dele Momodu, has reacted to Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde’s comments on the need for energy and stamina in a presidential candidate ahead of the 2027 election.

Naija News reports that Makonde, Allied Peoples Movement (APM) presidential candidate, challenged rival candidates to demonstrate their physical stamina after jumping off a stage during a campaign meeting in Akure, Ondo State.

Makinde made the demonstration at the APM South-West Presidential Campaign Town Hall Meeting held at the Ondo State International Conference Centre, popularly known as The Dome.

Addressing supporters, the governor said he would focus on energy and the ability to withstand the demands of leadership rather than make age an issue ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Reacting to the remark, Dele Momodu, during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday, said the job of the president is not to be a high jumper.

According to Momodu, a president must have a clear vision, experience, exposure, and ability to manage people’s resources.

Dele Momodu also claimed that the ADC presidential candidate is the best among other contestants for the 2027 election.

He said, “The job of a president is not to be a high jumper or long jumper. It is to think; it is to have clear vision; it is to have experience; it is to have exposure and be tolerant. Leadership is about managing people and resources. This is why the ADC presidential candidate is one of the best you can find in Nigeria.

“I want to make a statement of fact that Atiku has been the most deliberate and focused candidate I have known. He has never stopped anyone from contesting against him, or dictator. Even President Bola Tinubu know this because he invited him on a joint ticket to run with him in the past.”