Bala Mohammed Is Nigeria’s Incoming Senate President – Makinde

The presidential candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Seyi Makinde, has declared that Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed will become Nigeria’s next Senate President if his party wins the 2027 general election.

Makinde made the declaration on Thursday during the APM South-West town hall meeting in Akure, the Ondo State capital, Naija News reports.

He expressed confidence that the party would win the 2027 election by a wide margin, describing its agenda as a plan to reset Nigeria.

Makinde made the Senate President prediction after reacting to the introduction of Mohammed, who was described as an incoming senator.

He said, “Well, APM is going to win this election overwhelmingly because this is the reset agenda being put before Nigerians, so I dare to say that my national leader is the incoming Senate President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

The APM candidate urged Nigerians to listen to the party’s message and support its plan ahead of the 2027 polls.

Makinde also spoke about the qualities he expects from presidential candidates, saying he would focus on their energy and ability to address the country’s challenges rather than their age.

He said the next president must have the strength to work late and deal with the problems facing Nigeria.

“While I will not make age an issue in this campaign, I will make energy, having energy, being able to stay up late to deal with the challenges we face as a country,” he stated.

Makinde further challenged presidential candidates to demonstrate their physical fitness, urging Nigerians to consider their energy when deciding whom to vote for.

“So please, when they bring their presidential candidates, let the candidates be able to jump, and if they can do that, vote for them,” he added.