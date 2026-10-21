Makinde’s Security Aide, Salami Resigns

The Executive Assistant to the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, on Security Coordination, Kabiru Salami, has resigned from his appointment with immediate effect.

Naija News reports that Salami tendered his resignation in a letter dated October 20, 2026, addressed to the governor through the Chief of Staff.

In the letter, the security aide thanked Makinde for the opportunity to serve in his government, describing the experience as both an honour and humbling.

He said that although he was leaving the position, he remained committed to the state’s peace, security, and development.

Naija News understands that Salami’s exit is the latest in a series of resignations from Makinde’s cabinet and political camp in recent weeks.

The former Chief of Staff to the governor, Segun Ogunwuyi, resigned effective October 12, 2026, while the Director-General of the Oyo State Due Process Office, Tara Adefope, also stepped down.

Makinde has since appointed Bashorun Akinwale Akinwole, popularly known as Wolekanle, as the new Chief of Staff.

The governor also named Aderonke Adedayo to head the Due Process Office. She will combine the role with her current position as Senior Adviser on General Intervention and Donor Agencies.

The latest departures bring the reported number of political appointees and other government officials who have resigned from the Makinde government in recent weeks to 13.