Seyi Makinde And I Are Not Afraid Of Anybody – Bala Mohammed

The governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, has stated that he and the presidential candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Seyi Makinde, are not afraid of anybody

He said the APM is currently the biggest opposition party in the country, given that it has two governors.

Naija News reports that Mohammed spoke on Thursday during the party’s South-West town hall meeting in Akure, Ondo State,

Mohammed said, “We have come home, this is the home of Seyi Makinde, the new manifestation, the new face of politics in Nigeria. As a party we are young and we have a young presidential candidate. We are young but we are not young upstairs as we are driven by knowledge, plans, we know where we are coming from and where we want to go.

“We must thank the APM for giving us sanctuary because they believe in us, we fought our way, me and my brother Seyi Makinde, until we could not stay any longer.

“Today we are the biggest opposition in this country with two governors and a vision that we are presenting, this is the home of the visionary.

“The choice is yours to make and actualise, we have done our part as nationalists who believe in rotation. This is South-West and the gentleman is coming from the biggest state in the South-West.

“We are not afraid as opposition, me and him have always come out of opposition, we are not afraid of anybody.”