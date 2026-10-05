I Went To Tinubu, He Responded Despite My Being In Opposition – Bala Mohammed

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed has applauded President Bola Tinubu for responding to his plea to tackle insecurity in the state.

According to the governor, Tinubu came to his aid when bandits nearly overran his state.

Naija News reports that Mohammed made the disclosure while addressing journalists in Bauchi State.

Mohammed said that despite being an opposition state, Tinubu responded to his plea to tackle bandits and insecurity within his domain.

He said Tinubu sent a high-powered military contingent, under the National Security Adviser, the military services, and all security organisations to tackle bandits in the state.

He said: “I want to really affirm our gratitude to President Tinubu, especially in the area of security. He has just established two battalions, one in Alkaleri and another one in Tafawa Balewa.

“The people of Bauchi are very proud of him. When we were almost overrun by bandits, nobody was coming to our aid. I went to him, and he responded in spite of my being in the opposition.

“He sent a high-powered military contingent under the National Security Adviser, the military services, and all security organisations.

“They really removed all the over 100,000 people who were trying to destroy our peace, and today, all those who were overrun have returned to their places, and they have found this farming season, and we will never forget this. Tell him we will never forget this goodwill he has done to us.”