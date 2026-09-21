How Bauchi AG Moved State Funds To Private Company – EFCC Witness Exposes

A compliance officer with the United Bank for Africa (UBA), Williams Abimbola, on Monday told the Federal High Court in Abuja how several payments were allegedly made from a Bauchi State Government sub-treasury account to JASFAD Resources Enterprises.

Naija News reports that Abimbola testified as the first prosecution witness in the trial of the Bauchi State Account-General, Sirajo Muhammed Jaja, and four others before Justice Obiora Egwuatu.

Jaja is standing trial alongside Aliyu Abubakar, Abubakar Muhammed Hafiz, Ari Manga and Muhammed Aminu Bose on an amended five-count charge brought by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The defendants are being prosecuted by the EFCC on an amended five-count charge of money laundering, diversion of public funds, and criminal misappropriation of funds to the tune of ₦1,635,270,350.9 (One Billion, Six Hundred and Thirty-five Million, Two Hundred and Seventy Thousand, Three Hundred and Fifty Naira, Nine Kobo).

Prosecution counsel, Ekele E. Iheanacho, SAN told the court that the matter was for trial before calling in the first witness, PW1 to testify in the court. The prosecution witness, Williams Abimbola, a compliance officer with the United Bank for Africa, UBA, said her line of duty include among others receiving requests from law enforcement agencies, responding to enquiries and any other duty assigned to her by the bank’s Chief compliance officer.

The EFCC produced the state account statement and written statement of the bank to support its claim in the court.

It is alleged that the defendants, as signatories to Bauchi State sub-treasury accounts transferred monies from the state Sub-Treasury Accounts to JASFAD Resources Enterprises managed by the first defendant, Aliyu Abubakar.

When the prosecution counsel asked the witness to explain the transaction that happened on 29 October 2024, as well as further transactions, she said, “My Lord, on the 29 of October 2024, we have three credit transfers into the account of JASFAD from the Sub-treasury Bauchi Account. We have a transfer of ₦13,144,500, we also had a transfer of ₦17,169,300, and there is a transfer of ₦46,030,500.”

Providing details of the transactions in the account, the UBA staff said: “On the seventh of November 2024, we had a credit transfer of ₦17,886,250, but the teller’s details were not captured. It just showed that transfers were made. On 15 November, we had two credit transfers transferred by order of the Sub-treasury, Bauchi Account the amount is ₦12,215,000 and ₦16,919,750 respectively.”

“On 19 November, 2024, we had another transfer by order of the sub-treasury Bauchi account for ₦90,373,550. On November 22,2024, we had a credit transfer from sub-treasury Bauchi account for ₦140,087,500. Then on 24 December, 2024, we had two credit transfers by order of sub-treasury Bauchi Account, the first one is for ₦24,192,000 and the second transfer is ₦48,892,500. On 27 December, 2024, we had two credit transfers by order of sub-treasury Bauchi account into JASFAD, the first is ₦335,040,000 and the second transfer is for ₦300,000,000.

“On the 31 December, we had two transfers by order of the Sub-treasury Bauchi Account of ₦14,285,527.20k. The second transfer is for ₦26,975,000.

“On 25 February, 2025 we had a credit transfer by order of sub-treasury, Bauchi Account to JASFAD Resources of ₦19,840,000, and ₦13,020,000. On March 3, 2025, we had a credit transfer by order of sub-treasury, Bauchi account for ₦16,105,223.70k. On March 5, 2025, we had a credit transfer of ₦56,642,500. On March 7, 2025, we had a credit transfer of ₦45,923,790, on March 10, 2025, we had a transfer of ₦11,253,500. On March 12 2025, we had two credit transfer from sub-treasury Bauchi account to JASFAD Resources Enterprises, the first transfer is for ₦49,280,000, the second transfer is for ₦30,720,000, while on March 14, 2025, we had a credit transfer by order of sub-treasury, Bauchi account of ₦28,262,500.”

The witness informed the court that on 25 February, 2025, there were two credits from the Sub-treasury Bauchi account to JASFAD Resources account. According to the witness, the first transfer was of ₦19,840,000 while the second transfer was for ₦13,020,000. She said “On December 27, 2024, there were three transfers, the first one is ₦335,040,000, the second one is ₦300,000,000 while the third is ₦26,975,000.”

Counsels to the defendants said they would take another date to cross-examine the witness.

Justice Egwuatu, thereafter, adjourned the matter to October 22, 2026, for continuation of cross examination of the witness and continuation of trial.