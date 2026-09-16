‘We Can See, Feel And Hear The Impact’ — NBA President Hails EFCC

The President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Oyinkansola Badejo-Okusanya, SAN, has applauded the leadership of the Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, in his fight against economic and financial crimes.

Naija News reports that Badejo-Okusanya shared her admiration when she led a delegation of the Association on a courtesy visit to the EFCC’s Corporate Headquarters.

Badejo-Okusanya praised the Commission’s efforts in investigating and prosecuting economic and financial crimes, as well as recovering proceeds of crime.

She said, “When we see things that are done and done properly, we appreciate them. We followed carefully what is being done at EFCC, especially the statistics in recoveries and convictions. We can see, feel, and hear the impact of his works.”

The NBA President also commended the EFCC and other stakeholders for Nigeria’s removal from the Financial Action Task Force, FATF’s grey list, saying the development had improved the country’s business environment.

According to her, the development would boost confidence in the country’s financial system and facilitate business transactions.

“For us as lawyers, we are grateful for the removal of the country from the FATF grey list. This brings out increased inflows. Our clients are able to do business. Cross border- transactions are now seamless and less expensive. We are grateful to the Commission, and we hope for more of such positive impact. We believe the efforts of the Commission will not regress,” she said.

Badejo-Okusanya reiterated the NBA’s commitment to deepening its partnership with the EFCC in promoting a lawful and orderly society.

She stressed the importance of a strong legal system to economic development, noting that without a lawful society, “we cannot gain in terms of economic activities, have a strong society and a better quality of life.

“We are all part of the elimination of criminal activities and towards gaining a lawful and orderly society.”

She also called for closer collaboration between the Association and the EFCC, particularly in knowledge sharing and providing professional expertise.

She pledged the NBA’s expertise and services to the Commission, stressing the need for both institutions to work together to strengthen the rule of law and combat economic and financial crimes.

Responding, Olukoyede said the country’s removal from the FATF grey list was achieved through the collaboration of the EFCC and other sister agencies, while appreciating the NBA for its support.

He said, “Most of the works that led to Nigeria’s removal from the list were done by EFCC and in collaboration with all our sister agencies. Nigeria is now on a better footing in the world financial ecosystem. We appreciate the support of the NBA because without your support, it would have been very difficult for us to achieve such a feat.”

The EFCC chairman also said the Commission conducts its investigations within the confines of the law, noting that it remains accountable to the public.

He said, “One promise I made to Nigerians is to use the instrumentality of this law to stipulate the economy and pledge to work within the confines of law. We are responsible to the public.” He reiterated his commitments to preventive frameworks in tackling corruption, stressing that the EFCC will no longer wait until funds are stolen before taking actions. “We are committed to this and this is why a whole Department, Fraud Risk Assessment and Control, FRAC, was established.”

Olukoyede further pledged to work with the NBA, particularly in sanitising the legal profession and strengthening collaboration between both institutions.