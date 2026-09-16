Power Minister Seeks EFCC Help To Tackle Electricity Theft, Vandalism

The Federal Government has begged for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)’s help in tackling vandalism, energy theft and unpaid electricity bills blamed for huge financial losses in Nigeria’s power sector.

The Minister of Power, Joseph Tegbe, made the appeal on Tuesday during a courtesy visit to the EFCC headquarters in Abuja, Naija News reports.

Tegbe said the ministry lacked the statutory powers to prosecute those involved in vandalizing power infrastructure and stealing electricity, making stronger collaboration with the anti-graft agency necessary.

He also raised concerns over companies that have access to electricity but fail to pay their bills, saying the situation costs the country billions of naira every year.

The minister said the continued destruction of electricity poles, theft of cables and other critical equipment had become a major challenge for the sector, with electricity distribution companies (DisCos) repeatedly raising concerns over the problem.

According to Tegbe, the government needs closer cooperation among relevant agencies to protect power infrastructure, tackle energy theft and ensure consumers pay for electricity supplied to them.

He also expressed support for the EFCC’s efforts to investigate and prosecute individuals and organizations involved in economic crimes affecting the power sector.

Responding, EFCC Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, described vandalism and energy theft as revenue fraud, as well as major concerns and acts of economic sabotage.

Olukoyede assured the minister that the commission would work with the Ministry of Power to tackle the problems and strengthen enforcement in the sector.

He also pledged to introduce Fraud Risk Assessment and Control measures across the ministry’s projects as part of efforts to prevent financial losses and economic crimes.