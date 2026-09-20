You Cannot Defend Atiku From EFCC Petition By Attacking Me – Agbonayinma Blasts Dino Melaye

Former House of Representatives member Ehiozuwa Agbonayinma has slammed Senator Dino Melaye for criticising the petition filed against former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, before the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Naija News reports that Melaye described the petition against Atiku as shameful, arguing that the matter was investigated and dismissed more than 10 years ago.

Reacting in a statement released on Saturday and made available to reporters in Benin, Agbonayinma challenged Melaye to address the substance of the allegations rather than resort to personal attacks.

He said Melaye’s claim that he was seeking to join the African Democratic Congress (ADC) was false, insisting that he is a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He described the claim as “either a deliberate falsehood or simply a reflection of how poorly informed” Melaye was about his current political affiliation.

Agbonayinma further accused Melaye of attempting to shield Atiku from scrutiny through political loyalty and personal attacks.

“Rather than attacking my person, character and integrity, why not address the substance of the petition?” he asked, urging Melaye to allow the EFCC to perform its statutory responsibilities.

“You cannot defend Atiku Abubakar from an EFCC petition by attacking me,” he said, adding that if the former Vice President had nothing to fear, he should be allowed to respond to any questions the commission considered necessary.

Reacting to Melaye’s description of him as “unstable”, Agbonayinma dismissed the remark as a childish insult, saying, “My record in public service speaks for itself, and I am prepared to defend my integrity anywhere.”

He also challenged Melaye to produce the official EFCC decision or court record supporting his claim that the matter had been thrown out more than 10 years ago.

The former House of Representatives member said he was not intimidated by Melaye’s noise, theatrics, or personal attacks, insisting the controversy should be settled with evidence.

“If you have evidence against me, bring it forward. If you have facts concerning the petition, present them. Defend the facts, not personalities,” he added.