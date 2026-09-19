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Agbonayinma Defends EFCC Petition Against Atiku

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By Enioluwa Adeniyi
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2027 ADC Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar
2027 ADC Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar

Key Takeaways

  • A former House of Representatives member, Ehiozuwa Johnson Agbonayinma, defended his EFCC petition seeking investigation of corruption allegations involving former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar.
  • In a statement in Benin City, Agbonayinma criticised former Senator, Dino Melaye, and challenged him to show any EFCC or court record clearing Atiku.
  • Agbonayinma urged the EFCC to do its statutory job without interference, saying Atiku should answer questions if investigated, while debates should focus on facts.

Former House of Representatives member Ehiozuwa Johnson Agbonayinma has defended his decision to petition the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to investigate corruption allegations involving former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar.

Agbonayinma said he submitted the petition as a concerned Nigerian seeking greater accountability in public affairs.

The former lawmaker also criticised former Senator Dino Melaye for opposing the petition against Atiku, the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress.

In a statement made available to journalists in Benin City, Agbonayinma challenged Melaye to produce any official decision by the EFCC or court record showing that Atiku had been cleared of the allegations contained in the petition.

He said the focus should be on the substance of the allegations, not his identity or political affiliations.

“Rather than attacking my person, character and integrity, why not address the substance of the petition?” he asked.

Agbonayinma urged Melaye to allow the anti-graft agency to carry out its statutory responsibilities without interference.

“You cannot defend Atiku Abubakar from an EFCC petition by attacking me,” he said.

The former lawmaker argued that if Atiku had nothing to fear from the allegations, he should be allowed to respond to any questions that might arise during an investigation.

“If you have evidence against me, bring it forward. If you have facts concerning the petition, present them,” Agbonayinma stated.

He added, “Defend the facts, not personalities.”

Author:

Enioluwa Adeniyi
Enioluwa Adeniyi

Assistant Editor @Naija News, Industrial psychologist, Vocalist, Music Director, Musician. Email: [email protected]

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