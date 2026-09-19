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Atiku Pulling Political Stunts By Asking Tinubu To Listen To Him – Morka

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By Justina Otio
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National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Felix Morka
National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Felix Morka

Key Takeaways

  • APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, slammed ADC presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, for urging President Bola Tinubu to adopt his plan to cut petrol prices.
  • At a Friday press conference in Abuja, Atiku said Tinubu should take, rename and claim credit for his idea, insisting Nigerians need cheaper fuel.
  • On Channels TV’s Politics Today on Friday, Morka called Atiku’s comments political stunts and accused him of backing subsidy removal in 2023 but attacking it now.

The National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Felix Morka, has berated the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, over the call to reduce petrol prices.

Naija News reports that Atiku had urged Tinubu to use his proposed idea to crash petrol prices in Nigeria.

He said, “Tinubu should not be ashamed to do what is necessary to lower the price of petrol simply because Atiku Abubakar proposed a government intervention.

“He should just take the idea, rename it if he wishes, and even take the credit. What matters to me is that Nigerians pay less.”

Atiku made the call at a press conference in Abuja on Friday, warning that Nigerians were already grappling with the combined burden of high energy, transportation and food costs.

Reacting during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Friday, Morka claimed that Atiku has failed to propose any sensible policy.

He said, “The last I checked, the former Vice President is a candidate of a political party for the office of president. He should be telling Nigerians exactly what he plans to do to improve the lives of Nigerians.

“Asking Mr President to listen to him, he is neither here nor there, he is simply just pulling his own political stunts. Atiku Abubakar is not someone who has managed to articulate any sensible position or policy, a proposal as an alternative to what this government has implemented or is implementing, he hasn’t managed to do that.”

Morka also accused Atiku of supporting fuel subsidy removal during the 2023 presidential campaign before criticising the policy after the Tinubu administration implemented it.

At his press briefing, Atiku also warned against the planned phase-out of electricity subsidies from 2027, arguing that households, small businesses and manufacturers were already struggling with high electricity, diesel and alternative power costs.

Reacting to the warning, Morka said Atiku had the opportunity to address the challenges in Nigeria’s power sector while serving as Vice President but failed to do so.

He questioned why the former Vice President was now promising measures he had failed to deliver when he had the opportunity.

Author:

Justina Otio
Justina Otio

Justina is a passionate storyteller and avid reader. Beyond the newsroom, she's a strategic content marketer and lifelong learner who loves diving into topics far outside her field. Contact: [email protected]

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