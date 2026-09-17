Akwa Ibom Govt Denies Reporting Ex Governor Udom Emmanuel To EFCC

The Akwa Ibom State Government has denied claims that it reported former Governor Udom Emmanuel to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Naija News reports that the denial followed allegations made by the African Democratic Congress (ADC) governorship candidate in the state, Senator John Udoedehe.

Udoedehe had alleged during a media briefing with online publishers that Governor Umo Eno was involved in reporting Emmanuel to the EFCC and providing information that led to the anti-graft agency taking action against the former governor’s property in Victoria Island, Lagos.

However, the state government rejected the allegation, describing it as untrue and unsupported by facts.

The Commissioner for Information, Aniekan Umanah, said Governor Eno had never reported Emmanuel or any other person to the EFCC.

According to the commissioner, such an action was not consistent with Eno’s conduct, particularly his relationship with former leaders of the state.

The statement read: “The attention of the Akwa Ibom State Government has been drawn to a recent social media video in which Senator John James Akpanudoedehe made grave and completely unsubstantiated allegations against Governor Umo Eno and former Governor Udom Emmanuel, including the claim that the Governor caused the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to seize the former Governor’s Lagos residence.

“Ordinarily, the Government would not dignify such a tissue of lies with a response. However, given the apparent intention to incite the public and create tension, we have chosen to set the records straight. The allegation is false, reckless and without foundation.

“I make bold to say that I have never reported anyone, talk more of my predecessor in office, to the EFCC. I stand to be challenged or contradicted. This categorical position underscores the baseless nature of the allegation.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Governor Umo Eno has never reported anyone to the EFCC. I make bold to say that I have never reported anyone, talk more of my predecessor in office, to the EFCC. I stand to be challenged or contradicted.

“If Governor Eno were driven by any form of fury, why has he retained most of the persons who served under the former administration? Why has he continued and completed projects initiated by former Governors? It is, however, important that Senator Akpanudoedehe does not attempt to rewrite the history of the build-up to the 2011 gubernatorial elections, when violence, destruction and acts of arson resulted in the burning of vehicles purchased for the mass taxi service and damage to public assets, causing serious trauma across the State.”