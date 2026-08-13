Bala Mohammed Emerges APM National Leader, Dantalle Re-elected Chairman

The Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has been inaugurated as the national leader of the Allied People’s Movement (APM).

Naija News reports that Mohammed was inaugurated at the APM national convention held on Thursday at the Dr Rilwanu Sulaimanu Adamu Square, Government House, Bauchi.

Speaking at the event, Bala expressed confidence in the Seyi Makinde and Lawal Daura 2027 presidential ticket.

Mohammed described Makinde as the best presidential candidate for Nigeria, while expressing optimism that the party would provide an all-inclusive government if elected.

He said the recognition given to him as national leader came with enormous responsibility, promising that the party’s leadership would not disappoint its members and supporters.

“The recognition you have given us is going to give us a lot of challenges. It is for us to do more for you. By the grace of God, we will not disappoint you,” Mohammed said.

He added that Makinde’s engineering background would be an advantage in addressing the country’s development challenges, while the party would provide the needed support as administrators.

“We are putting square pegs in square holes. Our presidential candidate is an engineer by profession. He knows how to manufacture, develop and draw a plan, and we as administrators are behind him,” he said.

Mohammed also promised that the APM would work towards accommodating Nigerians across different backgrounds and provide inclusive leadership.

On his part, the re-elected National Chairman of the APM, Yusuf Dantalle, described the party as a formidable vehicle capable of leading Nigeria to prosperity.

Dantalle said Nigeria had the resources and potential to become a prosperous nation but had been hindered by leadership challenges.

He called on Nigerians across the six geopolitical zones and ethnic and religious divides to identify with the APM and support its ambition of building a stronger and more prosperous country.

He said, “We have everything we need. Nigerians are not supposed to be slaves in their own country. God has given this country the greatness that we require.

“We call on all Nigerians across the six geopolitical zones, across ethnic, religious and cultural divides, to identify with the Allied People’s Movement because our party is committed to building a stronger, more prosperous and more united Nigeria.”

Dantalle said the APM was determined to emerge as a formidable national political movement capable of producing leaders Nigerians could trust.

He urged members and supporters of the party to take its message of hope, unity, development and democratic renewal to every local government, state and community.

He said, “Let us take our message of hope, unity, development and democratic renewal to everyone, every local government, state and community.

“That is what I earlier referred to as ‘Operation Talk to Somebody, Talk to Somebody, Talk to Somebody’ until somebody gets to know that APM is a party to take you.”

The national chairman expressed confidence that the party would succeed in the 2027 elections, saying its unity of purpose, clear vision and commitment to Nigerians would position it for victory.