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Security Operatives Deployed To Guard Tinubu’s Posters, Billboards Ahead Of Campaign

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By Justina Otio
President Bola Tinubu
President Bola Tinubu

Key Takeaways

  • Security personnel are guarding President Bola Tinubu’s campaign posters and billboards in Kaduna ahead of his expected visit on Saturday, Daily Trust reported.
  • Daily Trust reported that KASTLEA and NSCDC personnel were among those assigned to prevent vandalism, particularly along roads leading to Kaduna Township Stadium.
  • Police officers, plain-clothes operatives and patrol vehicles were also observed around major roads and the expected rally venue ahead of the planned 2027 presidential campaign flag-off.

Security personnel are guarding campaign posters and billboards of President Bola Tinubu in Kaduna ahead of his expected visit to the state on Saturday.

Naija News reports that the deployment comes ahead of the planned flag-off of the 2027 presidential campaign in Kaduna.

According to Daily Trust, security operatives have been stationed at strategic locations across the metropolis to prevent possible vandalism of campaign materials.

The aforementioned publication gathered that personnel of the Kaduna State Traffic Law Enforcement Authority (KASTLEA) and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) were among those assigned to protect the posters and billboards, particularly along major roads leading to the Kaduna Township Stadium, the venue of the expected rally.

A security operative told the publication that some personnel had been selected to guard the campaign materials from the Township Stadium area to Kawo.

“We were assigned alongside KASTLEA marshals to protect Tinubu’s billboards and posters from being vandalised before the campaign rally. Our duty is mostly at night because that is when the youths can carry out such acts,” he said.

The source added that the assignment followed a circular issued by their unit directing some personnel to provide security for the campaign materials.

The publication also observed police officers and plain-clothes operatives stationed at major roads and roundabouts, where they maintained vigilance over motorists and other road users.

Police patrol vehicles were also sighted around the venue of the expected rally and along Ahmadu Bello Way, including the roundabout near the former NEPA office.

Armed police officers were also observed around the 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital roundabout as security preparations intensified ahead of the visit.

Author:

Justina Otio
Justina Otio

Justina is a passionate storyteller and avid reader. Beyond the newsroom, she's a strategic content marketer and lifelong learner who loves diving into topics far outside her field. Contact: justina@naijanews.com

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