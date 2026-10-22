Tinubu, Akpabio Meet Behind Closed Doors

Two days before the official flag-off of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign, President Bola Tinubu received Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, in a closed-door meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Thursday.

According to Punch, the meeting lasted about an hour and ended around 4.45 pm, when Akpabio’s official Mercedes-Benz car was seen leaving the Villa forecourt.

The two leaders did not disclose what they discussed as of the time of filing this report.

The APC is set to formally launch its nationwide campaign for the January 16, 2027, presidential election in Kaduna on Saturday, October 24.

After briefing the President on Tuesday, the party’s National Chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda, said the party had finalised all arrangements for the rally.

According to the campaign council leadership list released in August, Tinubu is the chairman, while Vice-President Kashim Shettima and Yilwatda are vice-chairmen.

The list named former Zamfara State governor Senator Abdul’aziz Yari as Director-General, and Akpabio as Deputy Director-General (South).

The council was formally inaugurated on October 14.

The meeting also follows Tinubu’s appointment of four national commissioners and two resident electoral commissioners to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on October 16.

The President had asked the Senate to fast-track the confirmation of the nominees.

On October 15, the Presidency also announced plans to forward the National Policing Bill to the National Assembly by October 29.