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Being Vice President Does Not Make You An Expert – APC’s Basiru Blasts Atiku

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By Justina Otio
Atiku Abubakar
Atiku Abubakar

Key Takeaways

  • APC National Secretary Ajibola Basiru criticised Atiku Abubakar, arguing that serving as vice president did not make him an expert.
  • Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Basiru claimed Atiku lacked professional expertise and had trained as a hygiene expert in Kano.
  • Basiru predicted that Nigerians would reject Atiku, whom the report identifies as the ADC presidential candidate, and that 2027 would be his final presidential bid.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Secretary, Ajibola Basiru, has claimed that Nigerians will reject the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

He likened Atiku to Kenya’s former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga, arguing that 2027 will be his final attempt to run for president.

Naija News reports that Basiru spoke during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

He claimed that Atiku was a tax collector who became vice president and is not a professional.

According to him, Atiku has no area of expertise and is simply a trained hygiene expert in Kano.

He said: “Some people just make statements, and I heard one of them say petrol should cost ₦200, which is not possible. He’s just lying.

“You shouldn’t lie to people just to get their votes. Atiku isn’t a professional; he was trained as a hygiene expert in Kano. He’s a ‘wole wole’ man, and we became tax collectors in Customs.

“Where is his expertise? What has he done? Check his profile. Being vice president doesn’t make you an expert.

“Atiku is the ‘Odinga’ of our country, and that’s what the Vice President said. Atiku is running his last campaign, and he will soon realize that the Nigerian people will reject him.”

Author:

Justina Otio
Justina Otio

Justina is a passionate storyteller and avid reader. Beyond the newsroom, she's a strategic content marketer and lifelong learner who loves diving into topics far outside her field. Contact: justina@naijanews.com

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