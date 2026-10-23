‘What A Tragic Statement’ – Atiku Reacts As Security Operatives Guard Tinubu’s Campaign Billboard

African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has slammed President Bola Tinubu over security operatives around his campaign billboards in Kaduna State ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) official rally launch.

Naija News reports that Atiku, in a post via his 𝕏 handle, accused President Tinubu of prioritising the protection of his image while Nigerians continue to face attacks by bandits and terrorists.

Atiku argued that Tinubu claims to love Nigerians, but the security provided for his billboards contrasts with the situation in communities where residents struggle to protect themselves against attacks.

Calling the situation a tragic reflection of Tinubu’s government priorities, Atiku urged Tinubu to protect Nigerians with the same energy he uses to protect his image.

He said, “Bola, you claim Nigerians love you, yet your billboards in Kaduna require security guards. Bandits raid villages, terrorists attack communities, and families live in fear. Your posters enjoy protection that millions of Nigerians can only dream of. What a tragic statement of your government’s priorities. Bola, please protect Nigerians with the same urgency you protect your image!”

Meanwhile, Senior Special Adviser to Atiku on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, has again criticised the policies and programmes of the President Bola Tinubu administration.

Shaibu, in a statement on Friday, said the effects of the policies of the Tinubu administration on Nigerians are worse than the dreaded Ebola virus.

According to him, President Tinubu has made food and medical care unaffordable and buried businesses Nigerians spent years building because of policies his administration initiated.