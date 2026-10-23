2027: ‘If Tinubu Does Not Come Back, Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway Will Be Gone’ – Umahi

Minister of Works, David Umahi, has said the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway will remain incomplete if President Bola Tinubu fails to secure a second term in 2027.

Naija News reports that Umahi disclosed this on Friday, during an interview on Arise Television.

While dismissing reports that the coastal highway had been abandoned for the East-West Road, Umahi said it is a personal initiative of President Tinubu and needs continuity to be fully delivered.

According to the former Governor of Ebonyi State, only Tinubu’s return can guarantee the completion of the 750-kilometre road project and other legacy roads across the country.

He said, “If President Tinubu does not come back in 2027 (God forbid), the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway will be gone.

“The 750-kilometre coastal highway is intact and cannot be changed, and nobody has the powers to change it, because it’s already designed and it’s ongoing.”

The Minister further explained that Tinubu has approved the reconstruction of an additional 400 kilometres of the East-West Road from Edo State to Cross River State alongside the coastal highway.

He said the President directed that the coastal highway should pass through the existing East-West Road corridor instead of opening new alignments.

He blamed the diversion on the difficult terrain in Ondo State, where he said construction pits are over 100 meters deep and sharp sand is not available up to 300 meters.