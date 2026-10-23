If You Treat People Badly You Will Experience Things You Don’t Like – Emir Of Katsina Warns Yari

The Emir of Katsina, Abdulmumini Usman, has warned the director-general of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council, Abdulaziz Yari, that there will be consequences if President Bola Tinubu fails to deliver on his campaign promise.

Naija News reports that the monarch gave the warning when Yari and his delegation visited his palace in Katsina on Thursday as part of wide consultations for Tinubu’s re-election bid.

The emir cautioned politicians against making promises they knew could not be fulfilled, saying they would ultimately be held accountable for their actions.

Addressing Yari, Usman said traditional rulers have a responsibility to tell political leaders the truth, warning that those who treat people badly would face the consequences.

“Director-general, you are now on board. Not only in Katsina, but across the entire country. We as traditional leaders must tell you the truth.

“I swear, you must love, value, and respect people before Allah will be with you. Whoever you are, if you treat people badly, you will also experience things you do not like,”

“It is permissible to lie to please your wife, to lie to a patient so they can recover, and to lie during a war by claiming you are going west when you are actually heading east. These are all permissible.

“But lies of this political nature will catch up with you, especially when you know he will not deliver on his promises. God will judge us, wallahi, I swear to God.” he said in Hausa.

Usman also criticised politicians for prioritising personal interests and attacking opponents instead of working for the public good.

“As traditional leaders, we have talked and advised that the first among you should be the one who separates his personal interest from the interest of others.

“However, that is no longer the case. Why? Today, we have no other preoccupation than to castigate people, destroy their wealth, and slander one another,” he said.

The monarch questioned the conduct of politicians, insisting that politics should not be reduced to a fight, while expressing concern over divisions in the north-west.

Using a Hausa proverb to illustrate the extent of the divisions, Usman said the wall holding the region together had effectively collapsed.

“What is politics? Convince me into your conviction that it is politics, not a fight.

“We were told to behave like children of the same father and mother and not to divide ourselves, because Allah knows that division is dangerous.

“A Hausa proverb says that a wall only cracks to let a lizard enter, but now, it is not just a lizard, even a camel can pass through because the wall has already fallen,” he said.