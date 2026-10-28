‘Soludo Is Running After Peter Obi’s Record – Umeh

Senator Victor Umeh, representing Anambra Central, has accused Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, of chasing the records of Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, out of envy and hatred.

Naija News recalls that Peter Obi served as Anambra State governor from 2006 to 2014, while Soludo became governor in 2022.

Recently, Soludo launched a series of attacks on Peter Obi, accusing him of owing salaries and failing to repay loans during his administration.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Tuesday, Umeh claimed that Soludo was trying to surpass Peter Obi’s political record.

Umeh, who said he attended the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) alongside Obi and Soludo between 1980 and 1984, suggested that their shared academic background might have contributed to what he described as peer envy.

The senator further argued that Obi remained more popular than Soludo despite the latter’s position as governor of Anambra State.

He said, “He (Peter Obi) cannot be drawn to what is called the peer envy and hate. You know, all of us were in the university together. Myself, Soludo, Peter Obi. We were at the University of Nigeria from 1980 to 1984, all of us graduated the same day.

“So sometimes when you see people talk, they talk out of maybe peer envy. Soludo is running after Peter Obi’s record.”