Kashim Shettima Attacks Obi, Says Ex-Governor Has Nothing To Offer Nigerians

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has criticised the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, saying the former Anambra State governor has nothing to offer Nigerians beyond quoting statistics.

Shettima made the remarks at an event in Abuja earlier today, October 26, where he urged members of Nigeria’s economic community to support the Federal Government’s policies, particularly the removal of the petrol subsidy.

“I respect Peter Obi for having the courage to say he’s not going to restore the petrol subsidy, but beyond spouting some statistics, Mr Peter Obi has absolutely nothing to offer,” the Vice-President said.

“He was surviving on various statistics. So, I call on you, the crème de la crème of the Nigerian economic community, to support us.”

Shettima defended the subsidy removal by comparing petrol prices in Nigeria with those in neighbouring countries, arguing that the differences highlighted problems with the country’s previous fuel pricing arrangements.

“What is the price of fuel in our neighbouring communities? A few years ago, Nigeria was consuming around 67 million litres of fuel per day,” he said.

He cited petrol prices of approximately ₦1,148.36 per litre in Niger Republic ₦1,729.29 in Benin Republic and ₦1,945.50 in Cameroon, compared with ₦1,390 in Nigeria.

“The comparison is wide. Nigeria was Christmas for other African countries,” Shettima added.

President Bola Tinubu announced the removal of the petrol subsidy in May 2023, shortly after taking office. The policy triggered increases in petrol prices, transport fares and the cost of goods and services, worsening the financial pressure on households and businesses.

The Federal Government has defended the decision, arguing that ending the subsidy would reduce the financial burden of fuel payments on public finances and free up resources for other priorities.

Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 election, has repeatedly criticised the administration’s economic policies, using public spending figures and economic data to demand greater transparency, fiscal discipline and accountability.