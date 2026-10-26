‘I Don’t Think He Can Make Distinction Between Flu, Ebola’ – Shettima Taunts Atiku

Vice President Kashim Shettima has questioned the professional background of African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, citing his training at the Kano School of Hygiene as he challenged his capacity to manage the country’s economy.

Naija News reports that Shettima, speaking at the Nigerian Economic Summit in Abuja on Monday, questioned Atiku’s knowledge of environmental sanitation, saying the former Vice President cannot distinguish between flu and Ebola.

He said, “I dare to put forward that his skill set, he was trained in sanitation at the Kano School of Hygiene, so he doesn’t have the skill set to govern a modern economy. That’s the painful truth.

“Even his decisions in environmental sanitation, I do not think he can make a distinction between flu and even Ebola.”

Shettima also criticised Atiku for proposing to restore the fuel subsidy, noting that the decision would push the country back into poverty.

While accusing the former vice president of supporting the return of subsidy for political reasons, Shettima urged Nigerians to assess the proposals and qualifications of political leaders before making decisions.

He added, “One of the leading presidential candidates is advocating for the return of the subsidy scheme. He wants us to backslide into penury for political convenience.

“Nigerians must have to decide and those of you here cannot afford to play the ostrich.”