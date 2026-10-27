I Will Not Steal Nigeria’s Money And Won’t Allow Anybody To Steal – Peter Obi

The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has vowed to fight corruption if elected in 2027.

Speaking on Thursday during the official inauguration of the party’s National Campaign Council, Obi vowed never to steal Nigeria’s money if elected as President.

He also promised not to allow others steal under his watch.

“We will fight corruption head on. Under my administration, I will not steal Nigerian money and I won’t allow anybody to steal what belongs to the good people of Nigeria,” Obi declared.

Also at the event, the NDC candidate called on President Bola Tinubu to step down from the 2027 presidential race.

He declared that Tinubu needs to go home.

“President Tinubu must go home,” he declared.

In other news, the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has accused President Bola Tinubu of encouraging and facilitating violence.

Naija News reports that Peter Obi made the accusation while demanding the immediate release of NDC political mobiliser Rilwan Olawale, following his reported arrest at his Lagos residence.

In a statement via his 𝕏 handle on Monday titled, “CIVILITY IS NOT WEAKNESS. ENOUGH OF THE HARASSMENT OF MY SUPPORTERS. RELEASE RILWAN OLAWALE NOW,” Peter Obi condemned Olawale’s arrest, describing it as an attack on democracy and opposition voices.

The former Governor of Anambra State urged Tinubu to stop destroying the democracy that made him President.

While demanding transparency over the arrest of Olawale, Peter Obi warned that encouraging political thuggery and violence will set Nigeria’s democracy backwards, adding that Nigeria’s democracy would be in danger ahead of 2027.