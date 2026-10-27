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‘Explain The Borrowed Billions, Stop Blaming Other People’ – Peter Obi Hits Tinubu

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By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
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Peter Obi and President Bola Tinubu
Peter Obi and President Bola Tinubu

Key Takeaways

  • Peter Obi challenged President Bola Tinubu to account for billions of naira his administration borrowed and stop blaming opposition candidates for Nigeria’s economic problems.
  • Tinubu accused his 2027 presidential election opponents of creating poverty and hunger while speaking at the APC campaign flag-off in Kaduna State on Saturday.
  • Speaking at the NDC campaign council inauguration in Kaduna on Monday, Obi said he and running mate Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso would prioritise solving Nigeria’s problems.

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has challenged President Bola Tinubu to account for billions his administration had borrowed and stop blaming opposition candidates for the country’s economic situation.

Naija News recalls that Tinubu, while speaking on Saturday at the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign flag-off in Kaduna State, accused his opponents in the 2027 presidential election of creating poverty and hunger in Nigeria.

He said, “I hear my opponents talking about hunger and poverty. Who created it? They did! To you, the children of our country, it’s a promise of a second term prosperity; you will not regret it.”

In response, Peter Obi, speaking during the inauguration of the NDC’s campaign council in Kaduna State on Monday, questioned what Nigerians gained from the billions of naira Tinubu’s government borrowed.

Criticising Tinubu over Nigeria’s rising poverty level, Peter Obi said the President created history by producing the highest number of poor people.

Peter Obi further said that he and his running mate, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, would focus on solving Nigeria’s problems rather than blaming others.

He said, “He has made history as the president who has produced the highest number of poor people according to the recent report.

“Just last Saturday, Tinubu was launching his second-term campaign. Rather than explain to Nigerians what he used all the billions he borrowed for, or what he achieved with the 2023, 2024 and 2025 budgets, he blamed other people.”

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Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Okporu is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with years of experience in the industry. She is a graduate of Linguistics and Communication Studies. Likes surfing the Internet and making new friends.
Contact: rachel@naijanews.com

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