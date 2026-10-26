2027: ‘I Can’t Be Part Of Coalition Of Indecent People Just To Remove Tinubu’ – Sowore

The African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, has said he cannot join a coalition of ‘indecent people’ just to remove President Bola Tinubu in the forthcoming election.

Naija News reports that Sowore made the statement during an interview on Deep Insight Podcast, while speaking on the opposition coalition led by Atiku Abubakar and other opposition leaders.

Sowore maintained that the politicians in the opposition coalition are no different from President Tinubu, stressing it is made up of the same people who destroyed Nigeria and are only coming together to grab power and not to save the country.

According to Sowore, Nigeria needs a real alternative and not recycling of old politicians, adding he will not be part of such coalition.

He said, “Opposition coalition members are not different from Tinubu. They are all the same. I can’t be part of a coalition of indecent people just to remove Tinubu.”

Meanwhile, Sowore has called on residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to join a planned protest against Tinubu’s administration in Abuja.

Sowore announced that the ‘Tinubu Must Go’ rally would begin on Tuesday, urging his supporters to mobilise their friends, relatives and other residents to take part.

The activist made the announcement on Monday while addressing supporters at the Federal High Court in Abuja after a hearing in the case filed against him by the Department of State Services (DSS).

The DSS had filed the case over Sowore’s alleged description of President Tinubu as a criminal.

Speaking to his supporters, Sowore expressed confidence that the current administration would eventually come to an end, adding that Nigerians were ready to push for a major political change.

He urged residents of Abuja to turn out for the rally, saying the planned protest would extend beyond the court area into other parts of the city.